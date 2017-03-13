Music of Ria Mae, Ben Caplan, David B...

Music of Ria Mae, Ben Caplan, David Bowie coming to Symphony Nova Scotia

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

Ria Mae, Matt Andersen, Ben Caplan, the music of ABBA, David Bowie, Beethoven, and Brahms are just some of the sounds being delivered by Symphony Nova Scotia this year. The 2017/18 Symphony Nova Scotia concert season line-up was announced on Wednesday at a packed Rebecca Cohn Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... 11 hr Operation Obliger 1
News Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,... 11 hr similar to bleach 1
News How common are chemical spills involving trucks? 11 hr fluorosilicic acid 1
News Pile-ups in Quebec injure at least 3; cause che... 11 hr sodium hypochlorite 1
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First Mar 9 Alex 1
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... Mar 9 Faith Hope and Ch... 3
News 'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border... Mar 8 fvb 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC