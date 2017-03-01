More officers needed on Canada's 'Swiss cheese' border: Union
The union representing border officers says Canada should create a 300-person team to patrol the areas between official ports of entry, comparing the current situation to "swiss cheese." Jean-Pierre Fortin, president of the Customs and Immigration Union, says he's hearing from his members that the number of illegal crossings is higher than what officials admit publicly.
