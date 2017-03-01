More officers needed on Canada's 'Swi...

More officers needed on Canada's 'Swiss cheese' border: Union

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: CTV

The union representing border officers says Canada should create a 300-person team to patrol the areas between official ports of entry, comparing the current situation to "swiss cheese." Jean-Pierre Fortin, president of the Customs and Immigration Union, says he's hearing from his members that the number of illegal crossings is higher than what officials admit publicly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Spencer: Hey, watch what you say about freedom ... 3 hr limited time 2 talk 1
News No Fixed Address: Soaring rents are 'squeezing ... 3 hr good kids 1
News No Fixed Address: rental market for Torontonian... 3 hr where will grandk... 1
News Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ... 3 hr Scare Canada 1
News Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi... 5 hr Righty01 2
News Cornwall Regional Task Force seizes two tons of... 8 hr on the river 1
News Warm winter has maple syrup producers concerned 8 hr Tony 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC