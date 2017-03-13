Montreal's most interesting neighborhoods
Montreal is home to more than 200 ethnic groups that have all stitched their own patches into the urban quilt, and the city is full of distinct neighborhoods -- some created hundreds of years ago and others born of the 21st century. Many of them are hosting special events this year as the city celebrates its 375th birthday.
