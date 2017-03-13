Montreal south shore residents asked to limit water consumption
Residents in Montreal's south shore cities of Candiac, Delson, Sainte-Catherine, Saint-Constant, Saint-Philippe and Saint-Mathieu are being asked to limit their water consumption. The preventative notice is in place until Tuesday, March 14 at 11 a.m. ET to address "certain circumstances surrounding the water supply to the filtration plant."
