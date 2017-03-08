Minister: Both teachers and pupils in troubleMar. 7, 2017, 10:39 PM Ast
Education Minister Anthony Garcia journeyed to Ste Madeleine Secondary School yesterday where he met with the school principal, teachers and pupils. After the meeting, Garcia told the media the teachers who protested on Monday, and the pupils who pelted them with plastic bottles, are likely to be penalised for their actions.
