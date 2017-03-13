Michigan trip cancelled as Girl Guides bans U.S. travelGirl Guides...
At least one local trip to Michigan has been cancelled as Girl Guides of Canada says it will not approve any travel to the United States. The organization says it decided to cancel future trips due to uncertainty over whether all of its members would equally be allowed to enter the U.S. It says in a statement that the organization values providing safe, inclusive and accepting experiences to its members, including when travelling.
