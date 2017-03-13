Melksham teen escapes jail again after stabbing
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, attacked the victim multiple times during an evening in March 2016. The London Appeal Court also heard how the teenager had attacked someone else with a golf club prior to the knife attack.
