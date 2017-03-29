Melaye wears academic gown to Senate after ABU certificate controversy

"From the records of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Distinguished Senator Dino Melaye, who was at that time named Daniel Jonah Melaye, graduated with a 3rd class degree of the Bachelors of Art in Geography in the year 2000". He said, "From records, Mr. Melaye, formerly known as Daniel Jonah Melaye graduated, graduated from ABU with Third Class BA Geography in 2000".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.