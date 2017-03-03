McParland: If the Liberals won't make adequate preparations to deal ...

A couple of asylum seekers and their baby, claiming to be from Syria, cross the border into Canada from the United States this week near Hemmingford, Que., joining a growing number walking across the border away from regular crossings. When Angela Merkel threw open Germany's borders to migrants pouring into Europe to escape Mideast chaos, she made both a generous gesture and a serious mistake, from which Canada should learn.

