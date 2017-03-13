Mayors pondering legal challenge to electoral map changes
West end mayors and city councillors say they are willing to take legal action against Elections Quebec to maintain the current electoral map. Following months of consultations, Elections Quebec issued a new map for ridings throughout the province on March 2, but that map contained a number of changes that had been rejected early in the consultation process.
