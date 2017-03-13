Man robs gas station, abducts woman, ...

Man robs gas station, abducts woman, flees to Canada

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

An Upper Peninsula man is in police custody after robbing a gas station, kidnapping an employee and fleeing the country. "As of right now we have a car at the bridge waiting for Ontario police to show up for the hand-off," said Police Chief John Riley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Wed Operation Obliger 1
News Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,... Wed similar to bleach 1
News How common are chemical spills involving trucks? Wed fluorosilicic acid 1
News Pile-ups in Quebec injure at least 3; cause che... Wed sodium hypochlorite 1
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First Mar 9 Alex 1
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... Mar 9 Faith Hope and Ch... 3
News 'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border... Mar 8 fvb 2
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,883 • Total comments across all topics: 279,606,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC