Man robs gas station, abducts woman, flees to Canada
An Upper Peninsula man is in police custody after robbing a gas station, kidnapping an employee and fleeing the country. "As of right now we have a car at the bridge waiting for Ontario police to show up for the hand-off," said Police Chief John Riley.
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Wed
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,...
|Wed
|similar to bleach
|1
|How common are chemical spills involving trucks?
|Wed
|fluorosilicic acid
|1
|Pile-ups in Quebec injure at least 3; cause che...
|Wed
|sodium hypochlorite
|1
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Mar 9
|Alex
|1
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|Mar 9
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|Mar 8
|fvb
|2
