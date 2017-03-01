M-103 protests: Scuffles elsewhere. Peaceful in Sault Ste. Marie (4...
With uniformed and plainclothes police watching nearby, nine people turned up Saturday at a Sault Ste. Marie 'Freedom March' organized by the Montreal-based Khalid's motion condemns all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination, but is opposed by Conservative MPs because it refers specifically to 'Islamophobia.'
