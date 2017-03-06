Liberals order review of social security tribunal amid calls for overhaul
The federal government is reviewing the operations and design of the social security tribunal, the subject of long-standing complaints about interminable delays and red tape. The tribunal, which allows Canadians to appeal decisions about benefit payments, has been plagued by staffing problems and a lack of resources since it was launched four years ago.
