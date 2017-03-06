Liberals order review of social secur...

Liberals order review of social security tribunal amid calls for overhaul

The federal government is reviewing the operations and design of the social security tribunal, the subject of long-standing complaints about interminable delays and red tape. The tribunal, which allows Canadians to appeal decisions about benefit payments, has been plagued by staffing problems and a lack of resources since it was launched four years ago.

