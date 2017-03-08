Lemieux visits Chesterville Legion
This Saturday, March 11, Tory leadership hopeful, Pierre Lemieux stopped in at the Chesterville Legion to address questions and concerns about his campaign. Lemieux previously served as Member of Parliament for the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell from 2006 to 2015.
