Lemieux visits Chesterville Legion

Lemieux visits Chesterville Legion

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Seaway News

This Saturday, March 11, Tory leadership hopeful, Pierre Lemieux stopped in at the Chesterville Legion to address questions and concerns about his campaign. Lemieux previously served as Member of Parliament for the riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell from 2006 to 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seaway News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First Mar 9 Alex 1
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... Mar 9 Faith Hope and Ch... 3
News 'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border... Mar 8 fvb 2
News Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling... Mar 7 sad 1
News Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ... Mar 7 Winter 1
News Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada Mar 7 enough already 1
News Liberals accused of rigging local races after c... Mar 7 a Mayor left out ... 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,062 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC