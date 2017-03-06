Just in time for tax season, CRA and Service Canada link online accounts
Canadians who both file their taxes and check their benefits online will soon find find it easier to skip between the websites of two different federal departments. The government has linked two secure online services to make moving between the secure websites of the Canada Revenue Agency and Employment and Social Development Canada more seamless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|2 hr
|Faith
|2
|Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling...
|2 hr
|sad
|1
|Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ...
|2 hr
|Winter
|1
|Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada
|2 hr
|enough already
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|9 hr
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Toronto startup Chef's Plate shines in emerging...
|13 hr
|how far will u drive
|1
|Government pressed on plan to deal with migrant...
|Mon
|Hemmingford Quebec
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC