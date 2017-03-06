Just in time for tax season, CRA and ...

Just in time for tax season, CRA and Service Canada link online accounts

9 hrs ago

Canadians who both file their taxes and check their benefits online will soon find find it easier to skip between the websites of two different federal departments. The government has linked two secure online services to make moving between the secure websites of the Canada Revenue Agency and Employment and Social Development Canada more seamless.

Quebec, Canada

