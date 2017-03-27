Jean Lapierre remembered one year after fatal plane crash
A commemorative mass was held Tuesday in memory of Jean Lapierre and the six others who were killed in a small plane crash over the Magdalen Islands one year ago. Lapierre's mother, Lucie Cormier, led the candle lighting ceremony.
