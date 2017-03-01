'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border worry about asylum seekers out in the cold

Melissa Pinsonneault-Craig said being a mother leaves her worried for the families who've been crossing the border illegally near Ormstown, Que., to claim refugee status in Canada. Residents from the area around Hemmingford, Que., packed a local community centre Sunday to learn more about how far they can legally go to help those coming across the nearby U.S. border to claim asylum in Canada.

