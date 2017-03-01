'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border worry about asylum seekers out in the cold
Melissa Pinsonneault-Craig said being a mother leaves her worried for the families who've been crossing the border illegally near Ormstown, Que., to claim refugee status in Canada. Residents from the area around Hemmingford, Que., packed a local community centre Sunday to learn more about how far they can legally go to help those coming across the nearby U.S. border to claim asylum in Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Clement hangs up on CBC Daybreak after exc...
|Sat
|Tony from Peel Br...
|1
|The American Dream Moved to Canada
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|Trump ordering review of Obama rule protecting ...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|McParland: If the Liberals won't make adequate ...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|'It's kind of late to complain about immigratio...
|Sat
|protect Canada
|1
|Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC