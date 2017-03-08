Isle of Wight ex-dinner lady jailed for child sex
A former dinner lady who was spared prison after being found guilty of sexual activity with a child has now been jailed after her original sentence was overturned. Terri Spragg, 35, of Bettesworth Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight, was found guilty of seven counts of sexual activity with a child under 16 in December.
