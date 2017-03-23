Imam 'recites anti-Semitic verse' at Montreal mosque

Outrage as Jordanian imam 'recites anti-Semitic religious verse calling for Jewish people to be killed' during sermon at Montreal mosque Quoted a verse that says: 'O Muslim, O servant of Allah, O Muslim, O servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him' A Jordanian imam has prompted outrage by quoting an anti-Semitic verse that calls for Jewish people to be killed during a sermon at a Montreal mosque, a report said Thursday. The cleric, Sheikh Muhammad bin Musa Al Nasr, is believed to have been invited as a guest to the Dar Al-Arqam Mosque in the Canadian city's Saint-Michel neighborhood in December, CBC reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.