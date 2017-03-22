'I need to be safe' - Crossing into Canada from the U.S.
A man is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017. A man who claimed to be from Sudan, who kept saying 'I just want to be safe', is confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer as he illegally crosses the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Wed
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Tue
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e...
|Mar 20
|Ben Dover - Spartans
|1
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Mar 17
|lint
|2
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,...
|Mar 15
|similar to bleach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC