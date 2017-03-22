'I need to be safe' - Crossing into Canada from the U.S.

A man is told to stop by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017. A man who claimed to be from Sudan, who kept saying 'I just want to be safe', is confronted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer as he illegally crosses the U.S.-Canada border leading into Hemmingford, Quebec, Canada, March 20, 2017.

