Hospital electricity costs jumped more than $800,000 in five years,...

Candidate Joe Krmpotich speaks during a press event with NDP leader Andrea Horwath in front of Sault Area Hospital today. Kenneth Armstrong/SooToday An increase of more than $800,000 in Sault Area Hospital's electricity bill at the same time the province has frozen hospital funding is putting patient care in jeopardy, says NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

