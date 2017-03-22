Homes under construction destroyed in St-Lazare blaze
At least three homes under construction were destroyed by a suspicious fire in the middle of the night on Wednesday in St-Lazare, west of Montreal. The flames erupted at 2:30 a.m., devastating the townhouses on des Chenilles St. near Cit des Jeunes Rd. The fire became was very intense at times.
