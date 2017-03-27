Highway 50 in west Quebec will get widening money by 2027
Highway 50 in Quebec's Outaouais region is divided from Hull to around Masson-Angers, Que., then undivided most of the rest of the way to Mirabel, Que. The widening project has become a political issue as eight people have died in crashes since it opened in 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'How dare you say these hateful things?' Woman ...
|30 min
|nmn
|1
|Families question value of missing, murdered wo...
|21 hr
|Priorities Not St...
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e...
|Mar 20
|Ben Dover - Spartans
|1
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Mar 17
|lint
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC