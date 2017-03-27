Heroux-Devtek stock falls after U.S. Air Force rejects bid for new contract

Heroux-Devtek Inc. shares fell sharply Monday after it said that its bid for a new contract with the U.S. military has been rejected and work for an existing contract will likely be phased out within two years. The Longueuil, Que.-based aerospace company said it wasn't selected to manage all the landing gear requirements for the U.S. Air Force's C-130 Hercules cargo plane, KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling plane and E-3 AWACS surveillance plane.

