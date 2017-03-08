Hear 311's Stoner Song 'Too Much to T...

Hear 311's Stoner Song 'Too Much to Think' From New Album

Two days after celebrating March 11th, or 311 Day as fans call it, 311 announced their new LP 'Mosaic' along with first single "Too Much to Think." Two days after March 11th - or, 311 Day as fans of the band call it - 311 announced their new LP Mosaic will be released this summer.

Quebec, Canada

