Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with electoral boundary change
Greater Montreal's Greek community is upset about a decision by Elections Quebec that has split and redistributed electoral boundaries in Chomedey, Laval. Pelagia Adamidis, interim executive director of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal, said she wants Elections Quebec to repeal its decision, saying this prominent community should be respected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CJAD.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Thu
|Alex
|1
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|Mar 9
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|Mar 8
|fvb
|2
|Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling...
|Mar 7
|sad
|1
|Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ...
|Mar 7
|Winter
|1
|Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada
|Mar 7
|enough already
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC