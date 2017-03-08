Government moves to formally scrub ab...

Government moves to formally scrub abortion law from Canada's Criminal Code

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has tabled a bill to remove so-called 'zombie' laws from Canada's Criminal Code, including an outdated section banning abortion. The federal government is stripping seven outdated sections from Canada's Criminal Code, including a provision banning abortion that was struck down nearly 30 years ago.

