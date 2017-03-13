Government compensates and apologizes...

Government compensates and apologizes to Canadians tortured in Syria

The government says it has settled lawsuits filed by the men over the federal role in their ordeals, though details of the settlement were not made public. In October 2008, an inquiry led by former Supreme Court justice Frank Iacobucci found Canadian officials contributed to the torture of Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad El Maati and Muayyed Nureddin by sharing information with foreign agencies.

Quebec, Canada

