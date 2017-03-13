Gatineau man pleads guilty to robbing...

Gatineau man pleads guilty to robbing 8 Ontario banks

CBC News

A Gatineau, Que., man has been handed a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to committing eight bank robberies in Ontario . Tristan Marois Drouin, 30, was sentenced March 17 at the Quinte Courthouse in Belleville, Ont., and was also ordered to pay back nearly $10,000.

Quebec, Canada

