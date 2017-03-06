Gatineau man charged with attempted murder after standoff
Police responded to a domestic call on Rue Alban Lavigne in the Gatineau sector and ended up in a stand-off before arresting a 50-year-old man. A 50-year-old man is expected to be charged with attempted murder after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday night that ended up in a stand-off at a Gatineau, Que., home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|8 hr
|fvb
|2
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|14 hr
|Faith
|2
|Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling...
|14 hr
|sad
|1
|Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ...
|14 hr
|Winter
|1
|Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada
|14 hr
|enough already
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|22 hr
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
|Toronto startup Chef's Plate shines in emerging...
|Tue
|how far will u drive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC