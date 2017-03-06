Gatineau man charged with attempted murder after standoff

Police responded to a domestic call on Rue Alban Lavigne in the Gatineau sector and ended up in a stand-off before arresting a 50-year-old man. A 50-year-old man is expected to be charged with attempted murder after police responded to a domestic violence call Tuesday night that ended up in a stand-off at a Gatineau, Que., home.

