From the studio to Lilith Fair: Sarah McLachlan's 'Surfacing' turns 20
Sarah McLachlan will never forget how sick she was of hearing the hit songs off her 1997 smash album "Surfacing" - and that was before it was even released. The Halifax-born singer's record - which was loaded with hits including "Building a Mystery," "Sweet Surrender," "Adia" and "Angel" - was at the centre of a cultural movement, released as her touring Lilith Fair music festival found its footing 20 years ago.
