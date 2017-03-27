Four people injured in explosion at Rio Tinto facility in Quebec
Four people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after an explosion at the Rio Tinto Iron and Titanium plant in Sorel-Tracy, Que. There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion at about 4:30 a.m. ET at the metallurgical complex northeast of Montreal.
