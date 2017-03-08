First: the gender-equal cabinet. Now: the gender-sensitive budget
Half of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet members are women. The impact of this gender parity on government policy may be more evident next week, when the federal budget includes a gender-based analysis for the first time.
Comments
