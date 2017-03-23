Festival Place presents Bobby Bazini
Born in Mont-Laurier, Quebec to a family of country musicians, Bobby Bazini was naturally encouraged during his childhood to sing and play guitar. Pushed by a radio station DJ in his hometown, Bazini's soulful voice soon impressed major players in the music industry, landing him a record deal, invitations to perform at festivals worldwide and on the set of prestigious French music television show Taratata.
