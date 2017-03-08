Emmanuella Lambropoulos stuns Liberal...

Emmanuella Lambropoulos stuns Liberals to win nomination to replace Stephane Dion

19 hrs ago

A 26-year-old high school teacher has defeated a former provincial cabinet minister for the Liberal nomination in a federal riding in Montreal to replace Stephane Dion. Emmanuella Lambropoulos beat two other candidates Wednesday night to represent the riding of Saint-Laurent in the city's north end.

