Emergency Response Training Exercises Conducted in Quebec
The exercise provided a "unique forum for petroleum and railway industry experts and the first response community to improve effectiveness when responding to incidents involving a train carrying flammable liquids," a TC backgrounder explained. On the first day, first responders attended in-class and field training where they learned about the Emergency Response Assistance Plan program and resources available from industry and TC.
