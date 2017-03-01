Driver slams into pedestrian in Mile End, then flees to Laval in stolen taxi
Police closed off the corner of St-Laurent Boulevard and Bernard Avenue to traffic after a hit and run overnight. An 18-year-old man is in custody after police say he struck a pedestrian while driving in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood, then stole a taxi to flee the scene.
