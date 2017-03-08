Dame Joan Collins returns to the big ...

Dame Joan Collins returns to the big screen today with film shot on the south coast

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Echo

Southsea common, Portsmouth Port, Boscombe Pier and Brittany Ferries Mont St Michel all feature in new movie The Time of Their Lives. Dame Joan stars alongside Italian heartthrob Franco Nero and Pauline Collins co-stars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Echo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border... 19 hr fvb 2
News Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui... Tue Faith 2
News Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling... Tue sad 1
News Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ... Tue Winter 1
News Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada Tue enough already 1
News Liberals accused of rigging local races after c... Tue a Mayor left out ... 1
News Toronto startup Chef's Plate shines in emerging... Tue how far will u drive 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 279,412,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC