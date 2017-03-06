Crash between RCMP vehicle and tracto...

Crash between RCMP vehicle and tractor leaves Mountie with serious injuries

The unidentified officer was in an RCMP vehicle when it collided with the tractor just before 6:30 p.m. near Lacolle in southern Quebec and not far from the American border. The accident occurred near the route many immigrants have been taking on foot to enter Canada from the U.S. RCMP officers have been dealing with a significant increase in the number of migrants arriving this way in Quebec and Manitoba.

Quebec, Canada

