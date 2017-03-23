Couple mourns husky's death after vicious dog attack
A Quebec couple says the death of their pet husky after an unprovoked attack by two dogs was entirely preventable, if the owner of the dogs had been more responsible. Debbie Funchion and Travis Flockhart say they now have nothing left of their pet husky, Sadie, except photos and an urn filled with her ashes.
