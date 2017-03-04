Connecting the dots

Canadian Mental Health statistics are alarming: * 1 in 5 Canadians suffer from mental illness each year * 500,000 Canadians, in any given week, are unable to work due to mental illness * 1 in 12 youth are dispensed a mood/anxiety or antipsychotic medication * 44% of seniors living in residential care facilities have a diagnosis or symptoms of depression * In Canada, only 1 out of 5 children who need mental health services receives them * Canada's youth suicide rate is the third highest in the industrialized world * More than 60 per cent of people with addiction and mental health issues will not seek the help they need A St. Albert youth survey conducted in summer 2015 indicated that 70% of youth reported that mental health was the number one challenge they face.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Albert Gazette.