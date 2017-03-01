Concordia buildings evacuated as Montreal police investigate bomb threats against Muslims
Montreal police are investigating after a letter was sent to media outlets Wednesday threatening to set off bombs targeting Muslim students in two Concordia University buildings. The letter, which was sent to the Montreal Gazette as well as several other media outlets, suggests bombs will be set off at two buildings this week - the Hall building on de Maisonneuve Blvd. and the Engineering, Computer Science and Visual Arts building on Ste-Catherine St. Evacuate EV and Hall Buildings on SGW campus, immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-Islamophobia motion passes in Ontario legi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|First Nations oppose trucking of nuclear materi...
|Feb 23
|Meanwhile
|1
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Feb 21
|Herz Eisen
|1
|Michael Den Tandt: Tory leadership hopefuls in ...
|Feb 21
|need 2 flush some
|1
|Conservative leaders argued drugs, euthanasia, ...
|Feb 21
|what a mess
|1
|Spoiling for Fight With Canada, U.S. Dairies Pu...
|Feb 21
|Drink
|1
|Two Tory MPs call on Ottawa to stop illegal Can...
|Feb 20
|JUSTIN TRUDEAU ERA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC