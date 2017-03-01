Concordia buildings evacuated as Mont...

Concordia buildings evacuated as Montreal police investigate bomb threats against Muslims

Montreal police are investigating after a letter was sent to media outlets Wednesday threatening to set off bombs targeting Muslim students in two Concordia University buildings. The letter, which was sent to the Montreal Gazette as well as several other media outlets, suggests bombs will be set off at two buildings this week - the Hall building on de Maisonneuve Blvd. and the Engineering, Computer Science and Visual Arts building on Ste-Catherine St. Evacuate EV and Hall Buildings on SGW campus, immediately.

