Child care sector expects multi-year funding to be in March 22 federal budget
Child care advocates have been told to expect a long-term funding commitment in next week's budget, sources say, but some are already wondering whether it's wise of the federal government to promise years of cash without first securing conditions from the provinces. It's not clear just how much money is at stake, but those in the sector with knowledge of the government's thinking expect that the March 22 budget will extend the $500 million pledged for fiscal 2017-18 into an annual commitment over 10 years.
