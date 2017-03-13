Charges for mother who police say 're...

Charges for mother who police say 'rented' daughter to man

23 min ago Read more: CTV

Police in Longueuil, Que., have arrested a mother who they say "rented" her nine-year-old daughter to a man who then allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police allege Marc Clermont, 61, sexually assaulted the nine-year-old girl over three years, and that he paid the girl's 39-year-old mother to offer her daughter to him.

