CBC's Port-Royal snub headed to House...

CBC's Port-Royal snub headed to House of Commons, Nova Scotia's premier wants omission fixed

15 hrs ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

A CBC mini-series that Annapolis Royal's mayor said misrepresented Canadian history may soon end up as a topic of discussion in the House of Commons. The 10-part series that aired its first episode March 26 stated that Quebec City, in 1608, was the first permanent European settlement in Canada.

Quebec, Canada

