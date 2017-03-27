CBC's Port-Royal snub headed to House of Commons, Nova Scotia's premier wants omission fixed
A CBC mini-series that Annapolis Royal's mayor said misrepresented Canadian history may soon end up as a topic of discussion in the House of Commons. The 10-part series that aired its first episode March 26 stated that Quebec City, in 1608, was the first permanent European settlement in Canada.
