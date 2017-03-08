CBC Montreal, Quebec receive 27 nomin...

CBC Montreal, Quebec receive 27 nominations for RTDNA journalism awards

CBC Montreal's coverage of the fire that destroyed the historic Robillard Building is nominated for Spot Coverage on both digital and television platforms. CBC's English-language journalists in Montreal and Quebec have received a total of 27 award nominations for their work in 2016 from RTDNA Canada, the Association of Electronic Journalists.

