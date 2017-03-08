CBC Montreal, Quebec receive 27 nominations for RTDNA journalism awards
CBC Montreal's coverage of the fire that destroyed the historic Robillard Building is nominated for Spot Coverage on both digital and television platforms. CBC's English-language journalists in Montreal and Quebec have received a total of 27 award nominations for their work in 2016 from RTDNA Canada, the Association of Electronic Journalists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|7 hr
|Alex
|1
|Asylum seekers' cold crossings to Canada: A gui...
|20 hr
|Faith Hope and Ch...
|3
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|Wed
|fvb
|2
|Spike in refugees fleeing America and traveling...
|Tue
|sad
|1
|Hemmingford holds town meeting to address influ...
|Tue
|Winter
|1
|Photos: Crossing the northern border into Canada
|Tue
|enough already
|1
|Liberals accused of rigging local races after c...
|Mar 7
|a Mayor left out ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC