CapU prepares students for the jazz life_10
Music students rehearse in a C Band session with Jared Burrows, academic co-ordinator of Capilano University's Jazz Studies program. photos Mike Wakefield, North Shore News Rejean Marois and his wife, Johanne Fradette, first set eyes on Vancouver while they were chaperoning a student vocal group from Quebec on an extended tour of B.C. "As part of Expo 86 there was an educational festival with big bands and all kinds of different ensembles," recalls Marois, who focuses on vocal music as an instructor in the Jazz Studies program at Capilano University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at North Shore News.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere...
|Mar 22
|Dateless LAVAL Po...
|2
|Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea...
|Mar 21
|Kelly Leech - NOT
|1
|Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security...
|Mar 20
|Dominique Mohammed
|2
|Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e...
|Mar 20
|Ben Dover - Spartans
|1
|Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First
|Mar 17
|lint
|2
|Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen...
|Mar 15
|Operation Obliger
|1
|Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,...
|Mar 15
|similar to bleach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC