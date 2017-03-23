CapU prepares students for the jazz life_10

Music students rehearse in a C Band session with Jared Burrows, academic co-ordinator of Capilano University's Jazz Studies program. photos Mike Wakefield, North Shore News Rejean Marois and his wife, Johanne Fradette, first set eyes on Vancouver while they were chaperoning a student vocal group from Quebec on an extended tour of B.C. "As part of Expo 86 there was an educational festival with big bands and all kinds of different ensembles," recalls Marois, who focuses on vocal music as an instructor in the Jazz Studies program at Capilano University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Shore News.