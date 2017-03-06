Capital Voices: 'There are no excuses for people not to be active'
In anticipation of Canada's sesquicentennial celebrations, the Citizen's Bruce Deachman has been out in search of Ottawans - 150 of them - to learn their stories of life and death, hope and love, obsession and fear. From Feb. 2 until Canada Day, we'll share one person's story every day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ottawa Citizen.
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Government pressed on plan to deal with migrant...
|1 hr
|Hemmingford Quebec
|1
|Canadian woman denied entry to U.S., told she n...
|1 hr
|finger printed 2
|1
|Spencer: Hey, watch what you say about freedom ...
|9 hr
|limited time 2 talk
|1
|No Fixed Address: Soaring rents are 'squeezing ...
|9 hr
|good kids
|1
|No Fixed Address: rental market for Torontonian...
|9 hr
|where will grandk...
|1
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|9 hr
|Scare Canada
|1
|Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing wi...
|11 hr
|Righty01
|2
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC