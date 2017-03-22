Canada Seeks to Avoid Brexit Cliff-Ed...

Canada Seeks to Avoid Brexit Cliff-Edge With Trade Deal Talks

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

The government is pushing for its trade deal with Europe to be ratified by Britain before it leaves the European Union to secure the crucial agreement. It also has its eye on deeper relations with the U.K. once Brexit is complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Quebec, Canada Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Proposed Laval bylaw clamps down on unregistere... 13 hr Dateless LAVAL Po... 2
News Our Land, Our Rights, Our Peace: Philippine Lea... Tue Kelly Leech - NOT 1
News Quebec City Islamic centre had 'major' security... Mon Dominique Mohammed 2
News Greater Montreal's Greek community upset with e... Mon Ben Dover - Spartans 1
News Brampton Leads in Innovation With Global First Mar 17 lint 2
News Luxury cars, diapers among truckloads of stolen... Mar 15 Operation Obliger 1
News Near-zero visibility leads to perilous commute,... Mar 15 similar to bleach 1
See all Quebec, Canada Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Quebec, Canada

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,457 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC