Canada Seeks to Avoid Brexit Cliff-Edge With Trade Deal Talks
The government is pushing for its trade deal with Europe to be ratified by Britain before it leaves the European Union to secure the crucial agreement. It also has its eye on deeper relations with the U.K. once Brexit is complete.
