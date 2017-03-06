Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing with illegal border-crossers
There are 2 comments on the Penticton Herald story from 23 hrs ago, titled Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing with illegal border-crossers. In it, Penticton Herald reports that:
A family claiming to be from Yemen are taken into custody by RCMP officers arfter crossing the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Que., Sunday, March 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes OTTAWA - Federal cabinet ministers are set for an in-depth discussion this week of the practical and political pressures being placed on the Liberal government by a rising number of asylum seekers in Canada.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Penticton Herald.
|
Toronto, Canada
|
#1 13 hrs ago
|
United States
|
#2 10 hrs ago
I have an idea.... Deport them.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Quebec, Canada Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spencer: Hey, watch what you say about freedom ...
|8 hr
|limited time 2 talk
|1
|No Fixed Address: Soaring rents are 'squeezing ...
|8 hr
|good kids
|1
|No Fixed Address: rental market for Torontonian...
|8 hr
|where will grandk...
|1
|Halton woman alleging sexual assault on flight ...
|8 hr
|Scare Canada
|1
|Cornwall Regional Task Force seizes two tons of...
|13 hr
|on the river
|1
|Warm winter has maple syrup producers concerned
|13 hr
|Tony
|1
|'It must be horrible': Quebecers on U.S. border...
|13 hr
|MP Tony from Bram...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Quebec, Canada Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC