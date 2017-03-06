There are on the Penticton Herald story from 23 hrs ago, titled Cabinet set to map out scenarios for dealing with illegal border-crossers. In it, Penticton Herald reports that:

A family claiming to be from Yemen are taken into custody by RCMP officers arfter crossing the U.S.-Canada border in Hemmingford, Que., Sunday, March 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes OTTAWA - Federal cabinet ministers are set for an in-depth discussion this week of the practical and political pressures being placed on the Liberal government by a rising number of asylum seekers in Canada.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Penticton Herald.